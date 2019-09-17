An exciting night of volleyball took place Tuesday in LaFayette where the host Lady Ramblers entertained Ridgeland and Northwest Whitfield in Region 6-AAAA matches.
LaFayette opened against Northwest and dropped the match in straight sets, 25-20 and 26-24. They would rebound to beat Ridgeland later in the night, but needed three sets to get past their county rivals, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-12.
Ridgeland fell to the Lady Bruins in the second match of the night, again in three sets. The Lady Panthers won the opener, 25-20, only to see Northwest come back to win the final two sets, 25-19 and 15-12.
Jillian Morgan had 21 kills, five blocks and two aces on the night for the Lady Ramblers. Gracie Stier had 13 kills and four digs. Gracie Hess had four kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Sarah Ray had six kills, three blocks and two aces, while Imani Cook had five kills, two blocks and six digs.
Colby Charland recorded 46 assists on the evening to go with six digs and two blocks. Kloe Ludy returned to the lineup and finished with 22 digs, while Daisy Felipe added 16 digs and four aces. Alex Wysong also chipped in with 10 digs on the evening.
Jayda Jenkins had 22 kills and 14 digs on the evening for Ridgeland. Justice Devlin had 16 kills and five blocks. Natalee McClain finished with 10 kills and two aces. Asia Silmon had seven kills and seven digs, while Kailey Boulware dished out 49 assists to go with eight digs, five aces and two kills.
Brylee Durham had 18 digs and an ace. Landree Dunn had two kills and five blocks. Sarah Williams had three aces and three digs. Sara Taylor finished with four aces and Bailey Fowler finished with four digs.
LaFayette (28-5, 2-1) will join Dalton for a tri-match at Christian Heritage on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m., while Ridgeland (11-9, 1-2) will head to Sonoraville on Thursday for a 5 p.m. tri-match that will also include Rome.