The Lady Ramblers reached the 30-win plateau on Thursday as the swept past Dade County and Chattooga during a tri-match in south Walker County.
LaFayette cruised to a 25-14, 25-15 win over the Lady Wolverines and picked up an easy 25-13, 25-12 victory over the Lady Indians.
Jillian Morgan had 17 kills, five blocks and four aces in the win. Gracie Stier had nine kills and two aces. Sarah Ray finished with eight kills. Imani Cook had six kills and Elaina Kirkendoll finished with four kills, three blocks and two aces.
Colby Charland had seven aces, four kills and finished with 40 assists on the night. Bailey Tarvin had 13 digs and three aces. Micaela Hobbs had eight digs and two aces. Darsey Shields had four kills and an ace, while Kloe Ludy finished with four digs.
LaFayette will play a huge Area 6-AAAA match Tuesday night at Heritage, starting at 6 p.m.
LaFayette's junior varsity moved to 12-0 after sweeping Dade and Chattooga on Thursday. No further details were provided as of press time.