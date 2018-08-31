The LaFayette Lady Ramblers collected wins Nos. 19 and 20 on Thursday as they swept a non-area tri-match in Rome. The Lady Ramblers beat Model, 25-15, 25-9, and took care of the host Lady Wolves, 25-21, 25-21.
Jillian Morgan had 12 kills and five aces on the night. Gracie Stier had nine kills to go with seven digs, while Sarah Ray had four kills and seven digs against Rome. Colby Charland finished with five aces and 27 total assists.
Bailey Tarvin served up three aces against Rome. Micaela Hobbs had three aces versus Model. Imani Cook had three kills against Model, while Darsey Shields had two kills against the Lady Devils.
LaFayette (20-2) will join Adairsville for a tri-match at Coosa on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. Coosa is last year's state champion in Class 2A.