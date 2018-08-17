Jillian Morgan pounded out 17 kills and added three blocks and two aces as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers swept past North Murray, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13, in a best-of-five match in Chatsworth on Thursday.
Gracie Stier had eight kills, four digs and four aces. Darsey Shields stepped up and delivered seven kills and three digs, while Colby Charland dished out 28 assists and added four kills, four aces and a block.
Also chipping in for LaFayette in the victory was Bailey Tarvin (six aces, six digs), Kloe Ludy (seven digs), Sarah Ray (four kills), Imani Cook (two kills, two blocks) and Micaela Hobbs (two digs).
LaFayette (4-0) will travel on Saturday to play in the LFO Invitational.