The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, coming off a 40-win campaign in 2017, wasted no time in racking up W's in their season debut on Tuesday as they swept Rome, Coahulla Creek and LFO to begin the season with a 3-0 mark.
Homestanding LaFayette upended Rome, 25-20, 25-17, and took down Coahulla Creek, 25-16, 25-6, before a hard-fought 25-22, 25-22 victory over the Lady Warriors.
Jillian Morgan, last year's Walker County Player of the Year, paced the offense with 20 kills to go with four blocks on the evening. Gracie Stier had a solid night with 10 kills, 19 kills and a pair of aces, while freshman setter Colby Charland collected 33 total assists, 12 digs, seven aces and three kills. Sarah Ray added nine kills on the night.
Other standouts included Micaela Hobbs (15 digs, three aces), Elaina Kirkendoll (four kills, two blocks), Darsey Shields (four kills, three aces) and Imani Cook (four kills, two aces), Bailey Tarvin (11 digs) and Kloe Ludy (four digs).
Individual stats for LFO were not provided as of press time. The Lady Warriors won their two matches against Rome and Coahulla Creek, but no final scores had been reported as of press time.
LaFayette (3-0) will play at North Murray on Thursday, while LFO (2-1) will join Gordon Central for a tri-match at Chattooga that same night. Both LaFayette and LFO will play in the LFO Invitational Saturday in Fort Oglethorpe.