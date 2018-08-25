The LaFayette Lady Ramblers went 4-1 at the Ed Hunt Invitational at Darlington on Saturday, winning their first four matches before a tough three-set loss to Chattanooga Notre Dame.
LaFayette handled its first four matches in straight sets with victories over Christian Heritage (25-21, 25-20), Carrollton (25-20, 25-18), South Paulding (25-17, 25-18) and Villa Rica (25-20, 25-19). They won the first set against the Lady Irish, 25-15, but lost 25-14 in the second set before a 15-11 loss in the third-set tiebreaker.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Notre Dame went on to the finals, where they lost in three sets to Northwest Whitfield.
LaFayette (16-2) will join Dade County for a tri-match at Gordon Lee on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.