The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 11-1 overall on the season after sweeping Dalton and Ringgold at home on Tuesday night. LaFayette defeated Dalton, 25-12 and 25-16, before taking care of the Lady Tigers, 25-17 and 25-2.
Jillian Morgan had 10 kills against Dalton. Gracie Stier had four kills and three digs. Colby Charland had 14 assists to go with six digs and two kills and Kloe Ludy finished with 13 digs.
Sarah Ray had just one kill, but stood out with five aces and three blocks. Gracie Hess had two kills and two digs. Daisy Felipe had seven digs and three aces, while Alex Wysong added one dig.
Against Ringgold, Morgan had five kills, four digs, four blocks and four aces. Stier had five kills, a block and an ace, while Ray had four aces, a kill and a block. Charland finished with 11 assists, six digs, four kills, one block and one ace and Ludy chipped in with six digs, three assists and three aces.
Also contributing in the victory was Felipe (six digs), Hess (two kills) and Imani Cook (two kills, one block).
Charland also received a special game ball in honor of her 1,000th career assist, which she recorded during the Coosa Invitational this past Saturday.
The score of the Ringgold-Dalton match was not available and individual statistics for Ringgold had not yet been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will be back at home on Thursday as they take on Villa Rica and Sonoraville, starting at 5 p.m., while Ringgold will also be at home on Thursday to face Red Bank and Northwest Whitfield. That tri-match also starts at 5 p.m.