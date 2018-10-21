You have to go all the way back to 2010 to find the last time the LaFayette Lady Ramblers advanced to the Sweet 16 of the state volleyball playoffs.
But that drought came to a welcome end on Saturday as No. 7-ranked LaFayette traveled south to Cartersville High School and broke out the brooms against White County, 25-22, 25-18 and 25-23.
Jillian Morgan paced the offense with 12 kills and added four blocks on the defensive end. Gracie Stier had 10 kills and five digs. Imani Cook had seven kills and Colby Charland collected four digs and dished out 25 assists. Bailey Tarvin finished with 16 digs and an ace. Micaela Hobbs had seven digs. Kloe Ludy added five digs and Darsey Shields finished with three.
Elaina Kirkendoll had three blocks and one kill on the day, while Sarah Ray bolstered the defense with two blocks.
The Lady Ramblers (43-7) will head back to Cartersville High School on Wednesday to take on the No. 10-ranked Lady Canes, the champions of Region 5. Cartersville handled Madison County with a 3-0 a sweep on Saturday.
Wednesday's match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the winner moving on to face either Eastside or Richmond Academy in the state quarterfinals.
Ridgeland falls in first round
The state playoff run for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers was a short one as the Black-and-White faced third-ranked Blessed Trinity in Saturday's first round and suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Class 4A powerhouse in a match played at St. Pius X.
Scores and individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Ridgeland ended its season with a 22-21 overall record.