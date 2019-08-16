The LaFayette Lady Ramblers headed north to Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday and quickly took care of Christian Heritage and the host LFO Lady Warriors in a tri-match.
LaFayette opened with a 25-13, 25-11 victory over the Lady Lions from Dalton. Colby Charland had 15 assists and four digs in the victory. Sarah Ray finished with six kills. Imani Cook and Gracie Stier had five kills each with Stier adding three aces.
Jillian Morgan and Gracie Hess had two kills each with Morgan chipping in with four aces. Kloe Ludy had two aces in the match and Daisy Felipe finished with four digs.
Against LFO, the Lady Ramblers rolled to a 25-10, 25-9 victory behind eight kills and two blocks from Morgan and five kills from Hess. Cook and Ray had four kills apiece, while Stier had two kills and five digs.
Charland had two kills, two aces and dished up 23 assists. Ludy chipped in with five digs and Felipe added four digs of her own.
Results of the LFO-Christian Heritage match and overall statistics for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette (4-0) will test itself this Saturday against some top-notch teams at the Coosa Invitational in Floyd County. Gordon Lee and Heritage, along with two-time defending state champion Coosa, will be among those participating.