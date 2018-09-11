LaFayette's Lady Ramblers spent more time waiting to play Tuesday night than they did actually being on the court.
The Orange-and-Black wasted little time in plowing through a pair of opponents, beating Gilmer, 25-11 and 25-12, before a 25-11, 25-17 victory over Cass in south Walker County.
Gracie Stier had seven digs, five aces and four kills in the match against Gilmer, which was the first 6-AAAA match of the season for the Lady Ramblers. Sarah Ray finished with six kills. Michaela Hobbs had five digs and Colby Charland collected 14 assists to go with five digs, four aces and two kills.
In the final match of the night against the Class 5A Lady Colonels, Jillian Morgan stepped up with 12 kills, six aces, five digs and three blocks. Charland had 12 aces to go with 10 digs and Stier had four digs, three kills and an ace. Bailey Tarvin had five digs and racked up four aces, while Imani Cook had a pair of kills in each match.
LaFayette (28-3, 1-0) will host Chattooga and Dade County in non-area matches on Thursday.