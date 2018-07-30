VOLLEYBALL: LaFayette looking for more in 2018

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers were considered a dark horse in the Area 6-AAAA race prior to the start of the 2017 season.
They proved to be a little bit more than that.
Although LaFayette did not ultimately claim the area championship, the Orange-and-Black did win a program-best 40 matches and advance to the state tournament.
“Last year was supposed to be a rebuilding year for us and I still think it probably was,” said head coach Chris Logan. “Some of that showed in the playoffs. Most of our girls had never been in that situation before, deep in the area tournament. We played okay, but we got a little tentative at the end, so that’s one of the things we’ve worked on this summer.”
LaFayette graduated two seniors from last year’s team, both of whom have signed on to play in college, but there are few teams in all of northwest Georgia that will bring more established talent back to the court in 2018.
That talent begins in the senior class where a quartet of players will look to help lead the Lady Ramblers to a possible area crown.
Elaina Kirkendoll is beginning her third full season on the varsity squad. A right-side hitter, Kirkendoll has shown tremendous improvement in the past year and Logan said a spring spent on the track team has helped her with confidence and athleticism.
Also on the front row will be outside hitter Darsey Shields. Shields played some big minutes as a junior due to an injury situation and has also shown significant improvement since the end of the 2017 season.
Micaela Hobbs can play multiple positions, but will stay mostly on the back row this fall. A very consistent player on the floor, Hobbs can also set and play on the front row, if needed.
The final senior is Bailey Tarvin, an All-Area and Catoosa-Walker Dream Team second team pick a year ago. Tarvin (437 digs, 77 aces in 2017) took over as the team’s libero midway through last season and will be the team’s full-time starter at the position this fall.
The junior class will include two of the top offensive players in the county.
In the middle, 6-foot-1 hitter Jillian Morgan was named the 2017 Walker County Player of the Year after finishing in the top 30 in all of Georgia last year in kills (375) and blocks (107), while also adding 109 digs and 82 aces.
Another Catoosa-Walker Dream Team second teamer, Gracie Stier, is coming off a sophomore year that saw her collect 230 digs, 136 kills and 76 aces, despite missing a good portion of the season with an injury. Now fully healthy, she looks primed for her biggest season to date.
Sophomore middle hitter Sarah Ray came on strong after getting the call-up to the varsity midway through last season, finishing with over 100 kills. Outside hitter Imani Cook is a tremendous leaper and could start on the varsity this season after a big JV campaign last fall.
Kloe Ludy will hold down a spot as a defensive specialist this season, while outside hitter Gracie Hess will split time between the varsity and JV squads. The final varsity player will be setter Colby Charland, a freshman, of whom big things are expected in the next four seasons.
“We only graduated two seniors who were definitely leaders for us,” Logan said. “But we have a lot more maturity and overall leadership on the floor this year.”
Logan will have a new face assisting him this season in Lori McWhorter, who will also serve as the JV coach.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Logan added. “Last year we were 40-13, but we still only finished third in the area. Even when October rolls around, we have to keep the same mindset that we have now, which is to keep improving. We’ve got a bunch of athletes. We just have to get them to buy into each other to reach their potential.
“LaFayette volleyball was off the map for a couple of years, but last year, we were able to kind of jump in there with the big dogs in our area. People know who we are now, so, hopefully, our girls are taking that as a challenge and, hopefully, they’ll be ready for it.”