Wednesday night in south Walker County, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers did something that hasn't been done in nearly 20 years - punch a ticket to the state quarterfinals in volleyball.
For the first time since they made a Final Four run in 2001, the Orange-and-Black will play in an Elite Eight match on Saturday after sweeping Eastside, 25-11, 25-20 and 26-24, in the second round of the state tournament. That match will also be played at LaFayette, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Jillian Morgan had 11 kills and two blocks, while fellow senior Gracie Stier finished with seven kills, seven digs and two aces. LaFayette also got a breakout performance from freshman Markella Johnson, who had eight kills, six digs and three blocks in just her second varsity match.
After shining in the first round, outside hitters Imani Cook and Sarah Ray once again stood out for the Lady Ramblers. Cook finished with six kills and a block, while Ray had four kills and two aces. Setter Colby Charland had 35 total assists on the evening to go with six digs, two kills, two aces and one block.
Defensively, Kloe Ludy had a dozen digs and added one kill. Daisy Felipe had three digs and Alex Wysong finished with one dig.
No. 9-ranked LaFayette (47-5) will welcome unranked White County (21-13) on Saturday after the Lady Warriors went to Augusta and knocked off a No. 1 seed in Richmond Academy, 3-1, on Wednesday night.
The Lady Ramblers will be one of two squads from Region 6 that will play in the Elite Eight in Class 4A. No. 10-ranked Heritage moved on with a straight-sets victory over unranked Luella on Wednesday. However, No. 8-ranked Northwest Whitfield was not as fortunate as they dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 7-ranked Woodward Academy.