The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up two more home victories on the court on Thursday, cruising past Gordon Central, 25-9 and 25-10, before outlasting Walker County rival Gordon Lee, 25-18, 19-25 and 15-9.
Jillian Morgan had 18 total kills on the evening to go with five aces and four blocks. Gracie Stier had 11 kills, 11 digs and seven aces. Sarah Ray finished with eight kills and four blocks. Darsey Shields had four kills and Colby Charland had 10 digs, five kills, four aces, two blocks and 41 total assists.
Also contributing in the victory was Micaela Hobbs (10 digs, three aces), Kloe Ludy (six digs, one kill), Bailey Tarvin (nine digs, seven aces), Elaina Kirkendoll (three kills, one block) and Imani Cook (three digs, one kill, one block).
Gordon Lee coasted past the Lady Warriors, 25-10 and 25-9, in a non-area match.
Brooklyn Hudson had 14 kills on the evening to go with four blocks. Maribeth Blaylock added 11 kills and three blocks. Delaney Bridges had six kills and five blocks. M.K. Roberts dished out 24 assists and Madison Mayberry collected 16 digs.
LaFayette (32-4) will join Pickens in an Area 6-AAAA tri-match at Ridgeland on Tuesday, while Gordon Lee (23-4) will head to Rome on Saturday to take on Armuchee in a match that will be played at Berry College.