Two of the top volleyball programs in all of northwest Georgia collided for the first time on the court on Tuesday as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a thrilling three-set victory over host Gordon Lee, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22.
"Gordon Lee has a heck of a team and a lot of good young ones," LaFayette head coach Chris Logan said. "I was proud of our girls for showing toughness and fighting back when they got down."
Gordon Lee opened the night with a 25-6, 25-9 over Dade County, while LaFayette handled the Lady Wolverines, 25-16, 25-11.
The Lady Ramblers were led by Jillian Morgan who finished with 20 kills to go with a pair of aces and a block. Gracie Stier had 15 kills, eight digs, three aces and a block. Bailey Tarvin finished with 17 digs, six aces and two kills, while Colby Charland had nine digs, four kills, two aces and a team-high 38 assists on the night.
Also contributing in the sweep was Imani Cook (four kills, one block), Elaina Kirkendoll (two kills, two blocks), Sarah Ray (two kills), Micaela Hobbs (nine digs), and Kloe Ludy (eight digs).
For the Lady Trojans, M.K. Roberts had 28 assists and nine aces in the two matches. Brooklyn Hudson had 10 kills and four blocks. Delaney Bridges picked up nine kills and added five blocks. Maribeth Blaylock also had nine kills and finished with two blocks, while Madison Mayberry and Sally Thomison had nine digs each.
LaFayette (18-2) will join Model for a tri-match at Rome High School on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gordon Lee (13-2) will make the short drive to Lookout Valley on Thursday to face the Lady Jackets.