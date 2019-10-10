The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the Heritage Lady Generals are each just one victory away from playing for a region championship and to get to the title game, one of them will have to go through the other.
LaFayette and Heritage will clash at 12 noon on Saturday in a winners-bracket match in the 6-AAAA tournament at Heritage High School. The winner will take on top-seeded Northwest Whitfield for the region title at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The loser of the match will need to win one final time in order to make the state playoffs. However, the loser of the LaFayette-Heritage match can finish no better than the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs.
Ridgeland can also finish no better than third in the tournament as they dropped to the losers bracket with first-round loss on Thursday. The Lady Panthers will face Gilmer at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Heritage for the right to play in the third-place match.
LaFayette, the No. 2 in the tournament, rolled to victory over No. 5 seed Gilmer, 25-11 and 25-13, Thursday night in Walker County.
Jillian Morgan had 10 kills and three blocks in the win. Gracie Stier finished with seven kills, while Imani Cook added six. Sarah Ray had four kills, two aces and a block and Colby Charland finished with 25 assists on the night.
In Rossville, No. 4 seed Heritage avenged a regular season loss by beating No. 3 seed Ridgeland, 25-19 and 25-17.
Senior Morgan Trotter had six kills for the Lady Generals, including the 500th one of her career. Kallie Carter had three kills and four total blocks on the night, while Lauren Francis had three kills, six assists, two digs and one ace.
Justice Devlin had six kills to pace the Lady Panthers. Jayda Jenkins had four kills and five digs. Brylee Durham finished with 8 digs, while Kailey Boulware had 12 assists and two aces.
The other first-round matches saw No. 7 seed Southeast Whitfield eliminate No. 6 seed Pickens in three sets in a play-in match. The Lady Raiders went on to lose to the No. 1-seeded Lady Bruins.
The LaFayette-Heritage loser will face Southeast Whitfield at 1:15 on Saturday at Heritage with the winner of that match facing the Gilmer-Ridgeland winner at 2:30 in the third-place match.
The top two seeds at the end of the tournament will host in the first round of the playoffs, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will open the playoffs on the road.