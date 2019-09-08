The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won all four of their pool matches at the Ed Hunt Invitational at Darlington on Saturday. However, they would lose a rematch with Coosa in the semifinals.
LaFayette swept all four of their opponents in straight sets, beating Calhoun (25-14, 25-20), Christian Heritage (25-19, 25-14), Bremen (25-8, 25-11) and Coosa (25-15, 25-15). However, the Lady Eagles would prevail in the rematch, (15-25, 25 23, 15-13).
Jillian Morgan had 54 kills for LaFayette on the day to go with 20 blocks, eight digs and four aces. Colby Charland finished with 99 assists, 17 digs, eight kills, seven aces and five blocks, while Gracie Stier had 31 kills, 16 digs and six aces.
Sarah Ray finished with eight kills, seven aces and five blocks. Imani Cook had 12 kills and five blocks. Gracie Hess had 12 kills and four digs. Daisy Felipe had 20 digs, four assists, four aces and three kills. Alex Wysong finished with seven digs and a kill, while Kameron Johnson had 13 digs, one kill and one ace.
LaFayette (24-3) will travel to Ellijay on Tuesday to face Gilmer and Lakeview Academy in a tri-match. The match against Gilmer will count in the region standings.