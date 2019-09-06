Playing with heavy hearts, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers honored former Lady Rambler standout Karissa Tatum by sweeping a pair of matches at Ringgold High School on Thursday.
LaFayette took down previously unbeaten Calhoun, 25-15 and 25-13, before a 25-16, 25-16 victory over the Lady Tigers.
LaFayette's seniors lead the way in the sweep. Jillian Morgan had 12 kills, nine digs, five aces and three blocks, while Gracie Stier had 12 kills, nine digs, two blocks and one ace.
Imani Cook finished with seven kills and three blocks. Colby Charland had seven digs, five kills, two blocks and 29 assists. Sarah Ray added three kills, two blocks and an ace, while Gracie Hess had one kill and one block.
Daisy Felipe had eight digs, Alex Wysong had six digs and freshman Kameron Johnson, filling in at libero for the injured Kloe Ludy, picked up eight digs and three aces in her first varsity action of the season.
The Lady Ramblers played the match less than 24 hours after hearing about the passing of Tatum, who succumbed to injuries suffered in a car accident in south Georgia earlier this week. LaFayette wore orange and blue ribbons - Tatum's colors at Savannah State University - and also wrote her initials and number on their legs before the match.