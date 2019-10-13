For the past six years that Chris Logan has been the head coach of the LaFayette Lady Ramblers, his team has gotten a little closer to a region title each and every year.
In 2014, his first year at the helm, LaFayette finished the region tournament in sixth place and followed up with a fifth-place finish the next year.
The 2016 season saw LaFayette earn a spot at state as a No. 4 seed, while an upset loss in the 2017 region tournament would relegate them to the No. 3 seed. Last year, the Lady Ramblers made it to the championship match, only to lose to Northwest Whitfield and finish second.
But as it turned out, the sixth time turned out to be the charm as LaFayette overcame a first-set loss to Heritage on Saturday to make the finals before battling back from a set down against the top-seeded Lady Bruins to win three in a row and finally hoist that long-awaited 6-AAAA championship trophy.
"We just had to keep going," said an emotional Logan afterward. "Volleyball is a mental game. At the beginning of the year, I don't know if we could have done what we did today. The last couple weeks, the Heritage game here, the Gordon Lee game and then the other game against Heritage earlier today, that prepared us for that final match today. In all those matches, we kind of let up for a minute at times, but we were able to step on the gas when we needed to."
After beating fifth-seeded Gilmer in the opening round at home on Thursday, second-seeded LaFayette arrived at Heritage High School on Saturday and was immediately tested by the fourth-seeded Lady Generals, who moved on in the winner's bracket after beating third-seeded Ridgeland on the road in Thursday's opening round.
Heritage would win the opening set over the Lady Ramblers, 25-22, but LaFayette would turn the tables in the second set with a 25-22 victory of their own before winning the tie-breaking third set, 15-7.
That victory put LaFayette into the finals against No. 8-ranked Northwest, who had gotten into the championship match with a win over Southeast on Thursday. The Lady Bruins would put the Lady Ramblers in a quick 0-1 hole with a 25-19 victory in the first set.
But the Orange-and-Black refused to stay down and came storming out of the gates in the second set, winning 25-15 to even up the best-of-five match. A 25-22 victory in the third set would follow and the Lady Ramblers would make sure that would be no fifth-set drama as they took care of business with a 25-18 win to finish it off.
LaFayette's two seniors, Jillian Morgan and Gracie Stier, made their presence felt all day on Saturday. Morgan had 24 total kills - 14 in the championship match - to go with 12 blocks and five aces, while Stier had 14 kills, 14 digs and three blocks.
Imani Cook had 12 total kills and two blocks with eight kills coming in Saturday's opening match against Heritage. Sarah Ray had eight kills and four aces against Northwest, while Hess picked up five kills against the Lady Bruins, including the final one to clinch the match. Setter Colby Charland had another big day with 61 assists, 16 digs, seven kills, five blocks and three aces.
Libero Kloe Ludy had 20 digs in the championship match, followed by Alex Wysong with nine and Daisy Felipe with four.
"Our seniors are our go-to's," Logan added. "They have big futures ahead of them, but our next three hitters, (Ray, Hess and Cook), those are our X-factors. They're the ones that can change the game and they did a great job today."
LaFayette, 45-5 overall and ranked No. 9 in the latest Score Atlanta Class 4A state poll, will host North Oconee in the opening round next Saturday with the winner of the match set to face either West Laurens or Eastside in the second round. A LaFayette first-round win would guarantee another home match in the Round of 16.
Logan said the state tournament would not be easy, but he felt that playing in Region 6 has prepared them for whatever challenges await later this month.
"I think we're in the most competitive, public school-only region in the state (in Class 4A)," he continued. "I guess we're not going to be the underdogs, but we have to go into (the tournament) like we are."
Heritage finishes third, Ridgeland fourth
Following their loss to LaFayette, Heritage bounced back with a 25-10, 25-6 victory over Southeast to punch their ticket to state. They would later face Ridgeland in the third-place match after the Lady Panthers handled Gilmer on Saturday morning, 25-15 and 25-16.
The Lady Generals would claim the No. 3 seed after an exciting 25-22, 26-24 victory that saw them stave off set point by Ridgeland in the second set.
Kallie Carter had 13 kills and five combined blocks on the afternoon. Lauren Francis finished with nine kills, 16 assists, four aces and five blocks. Morgan Trotter had four kills in the win over Southeast, while Kayla Varnon had two kills, nine digs and one ace in the victory over Ridgeland.
Jayda Jenkins had 19 total kills and 15 total digs for Ridgeland on Saturday. Justice Devlin finished with 14 kills on the afternoon. Asia Silmon picked up 11 kills, while Kailey Boulware had 49 total assists in the two matches.
Natalee McClain finished with five kills against Gilmer, while Landree Dunn added four kills. Sara Taylor served up four aces against the Lady Bobcats and Brylee Durham had 11 digs against Heritage.
No. 10-ranked Heritage (28-14) will play at Oconee County in the opening round on Saturday with the winner set to take on either Luella or Upson-Lee in the next round. Meanwhile, Ridgeland (19-12) will test itself with a trip to No. 1-ranked St. Pius X with either Druid Hills or Perry awaiting the winner.