The Area 6-AAAA tournament will begin a week from Thursday and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will take the court as the area's No. 3 seed.
LaFayette was looking to force a three-way tie for the top spot on Tuesday, but fell to Northwest Whitfield in three sets, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-15. The loss came after the Lady Ramblers breezed past Southeast Whitfield, 25-13, 25-5, in the opening portion of the tri-match.
Jillian Morgan had 14 kills on the evening to go with six blocks, five digs and one ace. Gracie Stier had seven kills, 12 digs and five aces. Colby Charland ended the night with 28 aces, 12 digs, five blocks, four kills and three aces, while Sarah Ray picked up four kills and four blocks.
Elaina Kirkendoll had three blocks and a kill. Imani Cook finished with four kills. Darsey Shields had five digs and four kills. Micaela Hobbs had four digs and an ace. Bailey Tarvin collected six aces, three digs and a kill while Kloe Ludy had six digs.
LaFayette (37-5, 4-2) will host Christian Heritage and North Murray for Senior Night this Thursday. It will be the final regular season matches of the season.