The LaFayette Lady Ramblers could only manage a split of a home tri-match on Thursday. The Lady Ramblers lost a tough three-set match against two-time defending and (Class 1A/2A Public School) No. 1-ranked Coosa, 25-20, 26-28 and 15-6, but rebounded to handle LFO, 25-13 and 25-14.
Jillian Morgan had 16 kills, 10 digs, six blocks and three aces on the night. Imani Cook had 13 kills and a block. Colby Charland had 44 assists, 12 digs, three kills and two aces and Gracie Stier had 14 digs, nine kills and two aces.
Daisy Felipe, getting the start at libero, had 19 digs and two aces. Sarah Ray had four kills and a block, while Gracie Hess had four kills. Alex Wysong finished with seven digs and Kameron Johnson had five digs and two aces.
LaFayette, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 4A poll, is now 27-4 overall. They will look to move to 3-0 in Region 6-AAAA play when they host Northwest Whitfield and Ridgeland in a pair of region matches on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.
Details from LFO’s match with Coosa and all individual statistics for the Lady Warriors were not available as of press time.