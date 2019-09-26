LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up two more victories on Thursday as they defeated Southeast Whitfield (25-3, 25-11) and Dalton (25-22, 25-21) in a tri-match at Southeast.

Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.

LaFayette (38-5, 3-1) will head to Heritage on Tuesday for Region 6-AAAA matches against Pickens and the host Lady Generals. LaFayette's first match against Pickens will start at 6 p.m.

Lady Ramblers’ senior Jillian Morgan was also recently named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Under-Armour All America Watchlist, while sophomore Colby Charland was named to the AVCA Phenom Watchlist.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

