The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up two more victories on Thursday as they defeated Southeast Whitfield (25-3, 25-11) and Dalton (25-22, 25-21) in a tri-match at Southeast.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
LaFayette (38-5, 3-1) will head to Heritage on Tuesday for Region 6-AAAA matches against Pickens and the host Lady Generals. LaFayette's first match against Pickens will start at 6 p.m.
Lady Ramblers’ senior Jillian Morgan was also recently named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Under-Armour All America Watchlist, while sophomore Colby Charland was named to the AVCA Phenom Watchlist.