The LaFayette Lady Ramblers began what they hope will be a run of late-season tournament championships on Saturday as they went 6-0 in winning the Raider Rally at Southeast Whitfield High School.
LaFayette lost just one set all day long. In pool play, they defeated Gilmer (25-18, 25-16), Adairsville (25-9, 25-12) and Dalton (25-18, 22-25, 15-9).
They drew host Southeast Whitfield in the first round of bracket play and claimed a 25-15, 25-7 victory. They defeated Sonoraville in the next round, 25-14 and 25-14, before taking down Dalton in the rematch for the championship, 25-16 and 25-23.
Statistically, Jillian Morgan had 42 kills to go with eight blocks, eight aces and seven digs. Gracie Stier had 28 kills, 26 digs and five aces. Imani Cook had 26 kills and five blocks, while Sarah Ray had 17 kills, 10 aces, five digs and three blocks.
Colby Charland had 16 digs, 11 kills, seven aces and three blocks to go with 107 assists on the day. Gracie Hess had nine kills. Alex Wysong had 10 digs. Daisy Felipe had 27 digs and seven aces, while Kloe Ludy added 38 digs, seven aces and a pair of kills.
The Lady Ramblers (36-5) will head back to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday to join Dalton for a tri-match.