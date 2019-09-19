The LaFayette Lady Ramblers reached the 30-win plateau once again after a sweep at Christian Heritage on Thursday.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Ramblers cruised past Dalton, 25-11 and 25-14, before handling the Lady Lions, 25-13 and 25-9.
Jillian Morgan racked up 18 kills to go with six digs, four aces and two blocks on the night. Gracie Stier had 12 kills, five digs and one ace. Colby Charland finished with 38 assists, 13 digs, four aces and two kills, while Kloe Ludy had 13 digs, two aces and a kill.
Sarah Ray had three kills, three blocks, three aces and four digs. Daisy Felipe had six digs, three aces and a kill. Alex Wysong picked up six digs and Gracie Hess finished with one dig and one kill.
LaFayette (30-5) will look to add to their win total this Saturday at the Raider Rally Tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School.