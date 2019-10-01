The LaFayette Lady Ramblers reached the 40-win plateau for the third consecutive season and finished the Region 6-AAAA slate at 5-1 after picking up a 25-22, 26-24 win over Heritage in Boynton on Tuesday. LaFayette trailed 24-22 in the second set, but scored four points in a row to close it out.
In earlier matches, LaFayette breezed past Pickens, 25-3 and 25-10, while Heritage enjoyed a 25-3, 25-6 thumping of the Lady Dragons.
Jillian Morgan had 16 kills and six blocks for the Lady Ramblers. Colby Charland had a huge night with 16 digs, 36 assists, four blocks, three kills and six aces. Gracie Stier had seven kills and 12 digs, while Imani Cook had eight kills, five digs and four blocks.
Sarah Ray finished with four kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks. Gracie Hess picked up five digs, four kills and one block. Kloe Ludy had 17 digs to go with three aces and a kill. Alex Wysong chipped in with 10 digs, while Daisy Felipe had six digs and an ace.
Morgan Trotter had 11 kills for the Lady Generals against LaFayette. Kayla Varnon finished with seven kills and six digs, while Kallie Carter had five kills and three blocks. Trotter had five kills and an ace against Pickens. Allison Kerley had five kills and Carter added three kills and three blocks.
By virtue of their head-to-head win over LaFayette earlier this season, Northwest Whitfield will be the No. 1 seed for the Region 6-AAAA tournament when it begins on Oct. 10, while LaFayette will be the No. 2 seed. Another head-to-head tiebreaker gives Ridgeland the No. 3 seed over Heritage, who will be seeded No. 4.
LaFayette (40-5 overall) will host Gordon Lee and East Paulding in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, while Heritage (25-11, 4-2) will play again tomorrow (Wednesday) at East Hamilton High School in a tri-match that will also include Bradley Central.