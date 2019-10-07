The LaFayette Lady Ramblers celebrated Senior Night on Monday by bringing in East Paulding and Walker County rival Gordon Lee for a non-region tri-match.
The Orange-and-Black took the win over the Class 5A Lady Raiders, 25-17 and 25-15, before holding off the Lady Trojans, 25-16 and 28-26.
Jillian Morgan had 14 kills on the night to go with seven digs, four blocks and an ace. Gracie Stier had 12 kills, eight digs and two aces. Sarah Ray finished with seven kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces. Gracie Hess added seven kills and three digs, while Colby Charland had 18 digs, four kills, five blocks, three aces and 37 assists.
Also getting on the statsheet was Imani Cook (five kills, two blocks, two digs), Kloe Ludy (18 digs, one ace), Daisy Felipe (eight digs, one ace) and Alex Wysong (two digs, one kill).
For Gordon Lee, Emoree Rogers had 13 kills, 12 digs and 25 assists in the two matches. Brooklyn Hudson finished with 17 kills. M.K. Roberts dished out 20 assists and Madison Mayberry finished with 12 digs.
LaFayette (42-5) will host Gilmer on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the Region 6-AAAA tournament, while Gordon Lee (29-6) will play its final regular season match tomorrow at Ridgeland starting at 5 p.m.