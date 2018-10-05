LaFayette, somewhat short-handed due to Homecoming festivities on Thursday night, still had little trouble in sweeping North Murray (25-14, 25-16) and Christian Heritage (25-13, 25-10) in the Lady Ramblers' final tune-up before next week's Area 6-AAAA tournament.
Jillian Morgan ended the night with 20 kills and eight blocks. Imani Cook had eight kills, three digs, an ace and a block. Gracie Stier had eight kills, eight digs and three blocks. Sarah Ray had seven kills and two blocks, while Colby Charland filled up the stat sheet with nine digs, five aces, six blocks, two kills and 33 total assists.
Also contributing was Gracie Hess (three digs, three kills, three aces, one block), Kloe Ludy (five digs), Daisy Felipe (four digs) and Kailey Boulware (two digs, three aces, one kill).
LaFayette (39-5) will host Pickens Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the tournament and the remainder of the event will be played at Southeast Whitfield High School on Saturday.