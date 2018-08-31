The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles kept rolling on Thursday with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 victory over visiting Georgia Cumberland Academy from Calhoun.
It was another big night for McKenley Baggett, who picked up seven kills, nine digs and three aces. Mary Ownby had four kills and three aces, while Lily Green finished with four kills, two aces and a block. Other contributors included Lexie Asher (four aces, two kills), Layla Rogers (eight digs, one ace) and Olivia Guest (seven digs).
OCA (6-0) will host Candies Creek from Cleveland, Tenn. at 5 p.m. before heading to Blue Ridge to take on Mountain Area Christian School on Thursday.
In Thursday's junior varsity action, OCA fell by scores of 25-23 and 25-13. Anslee Tucker had 13 digs and two aces in the loss, while Raleigh Suits had seven digs.