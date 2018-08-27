The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats volleyball team will head just across the state line later this week to face Chattanooga State in the Lady Tigers' inaugural season.
And they will be taking a little momentum with them.
After a tough 3-1 loss at Welch College in their opener this past Friday in Nashville, the Navy-and-Silver picked up a huge gut-check win on Monday, beating the Bryan College junior varsity squad in a five-set thriller in Dayton, Tennessee.
Georgia Northwestern (1-1) picked up a 25-21 victory in the first set, but lost the next two, 25-20 and 27-25. However, with their backs to the wall, the Lady Bobcats came out clawing in the fourth set. They won 25-22 to set up a fifth-set tiebreaker and went on to claim their first win of the season with a 15-12 victory in the decisive set.
It was another team effort for the Lady Bobcats. Kayleigh Goff had three kills, a block and 10 assists in the victory. Savannah Walker picked up six kills, five blocks and a pair of aces. Mia Clark served up four aces to go with two blocks and 11 digs, while Katie Dixon had four kills, two aces and 11 digs.
Summer Fitzpatrick had a team-best nine kills to go with two aces and two blocks. Jamese Miller added six kills and three digs with an ace. Kaylin Graham had two aces and four digs, while Morgen Simmons finished with three aces and five digs.
"We are super excited to get the win early in the season and (super excited) at being able to finish such a close match," head coach Amber Weaver said. "They never quit and they showed lots of maturity. The girls were really excited and kept each other up the whole time. It was good to see them keep fighting together and not give up."
The first-ever meeting between the Lady Bobcats and Lady Tigers will take place at Chattanooga State at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Chattanooga State's roster includes four players from the Catoosa-Walker area: Emily Redden (LaFayette), Kayla Wimpee (Ridgeland), Cayla Jacob (Heritage) and Ricki Lynn Bickley (Ringgold).