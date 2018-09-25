After enduring a sweep on their own home floor this past Saturday, the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats righted the ship on Tuesday as they traveled to Powell, Tenn. and hung a 3-0 sweep on the Royal Crusaders of The Crown College to take both ends of the season series.
Georgia Northwestern picked up the victory by scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-22.
Savannah Walker had 10 kills and three blocks on the evening. Summer Fitzpatrick had eight kills, seven digs, six aces and one block, while Kayleigh Goff had eight kills, five aces, five digs and three blocks.
Mia Clark finished with four digs, three kills, an ace, a block and 16 assists. Morgen Simmons had 10 digs and one kill, while Jamese Miller had four kills, two digs and one block.
Rounding out the stat sheet was Kaylin Graham with four digs and Destiny Willbanks and Gracie Goode with one kill each.
The Lady Bobcats (4-11) will not take the floor again until Monday, Oct. 1 when Bryan College's JV team comes to the Rossville Athletic Center for a 6:30 p.m. match.