The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats made the relatively short drive to Cleveland, Tenn. on Monday, but returned home with a pair of losses to Johnson (Tenn.) University and home-standing Cleveland State Community College.
Georgia Northwestern fell to Johnson in straight sets, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16, in their first match of the night.
Kayleigh Goff had 11 assists to go with a kill and a dig. Savannah Walker had six kills, six blocks and an ace. Jamese Miller finished with three kills and a dig. Summer Fitzpatrick had six kills and four digs, while Mia Clark had two kills, three blocks and five assists.
Morgen Simmons had seven digs, Kaylin Graham had two digs and Gracie Goode rounded out the stat sheet with two blocks and kill.
In their final match of the evening, the Lady Bobcats lost to the host team, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-14.
Goff recorded eight more assists to go with three kills and a block. Fitzpatrick had a team-high six kills to go with two digs. Clark had five assists, three kills, an ace and a block, while Miller recorded two kills, three digs and one block.
Simmons had six more digs and added an ace. Walker had a kill and a block, while Graham also picked up a kill.
Georgia Northwestern (2-6) will join Pensacola Christian (Fla.) College for a tri-match at Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Ga. on Saturday. The Lady Bobcats will have their next home match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Rossville Athletic Center versus Reinhardt University's junior varsity team, starting at 6:30 p.m.