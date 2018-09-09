Georgia Northwestern had its home volleyball opener against Hiwassee College cancelled this past Thursday, but welcomed The Crown College of Tennessee and Judson College of Alabama to north Georgia for a tri-match on Saturday at the Rossville Athletic Center.
The Lady Bobcats thrilled the home fans with a win over Crown. Georgia Northwestern dropped the opening set, 25-21, but rallied to win the next three, 25-14, 27-25 and 25-14.
Savannah Walker had seven kills, two aces and two blocks in the victory, while Jamese Miller served up seven aces and added a kill. Summer Fitzpatrick had six kills, three aces and three digs and Morgen Simmons anchored the defense from her libero spot with nine digs. She also added four aces.
Also contributing was Mia Clark (five aces, four assists, three digs), Kayleigh Goff (five assists, three aces, two kills), Destiny Willbanks (two kills), Kaylin Graham (two digs, one ace) and Gracie Goode (two kills, two blocks).
However, a sweep was not in the cards as Judson claimed a 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 win.
Walker had six kills and a block. Fitzpatrick added four kills, three digs and a block. Goff had four assists, two aces and two kills, while Simmons collected 10 digs. Also getting on the stat sheet was Clark (two kills, two assists, two digs, one ace), Graham (two aces, two digs) and Miller (one ace, one kill).
The Lady Bobcats are slated to play at Cleveland State on Monday in a tri-match that will also include Johnson (Tenn.) University. They will travel to Toccoa Falls College this Saturday for a tri-match that will also include Pensacola Christian College of Florida.