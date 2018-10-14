The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats were unable to build on last Monday’s home win over Covenant College's junior varsity team as they were swept during a tri-match in Alabama on Saturday.
Playing at Judson College in Marion, Ala., the Lady Bobcats lost the opener to Coastal Alabama Community College in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-12.
Mia Clark had 18 assists, five kills, thee digs, an ace and a block in the loss. Savannah Walker collected nine kills, two aces, a block and a dig. Summer Fitzpatrick finished with six kills, an ace and a dig, while Kayleigh Goff picked up seven kills, nine digs and three aces.
Kaylin Graham picked up seven digs, four assists and two kills. Morgen Simmons added five digs and Gracie Goode finished with two kills and two blocks.
Later against Judson, the Lady Bobcats fell in four sets. They dropped the first two sets by identical 25-18 scores. Georgia Northwestern won the third set, 25-22, but lost a 25-23 decision in what turned out to be the final set.
Walker had nine kills, four aces and a pair of blocks. Clark collected nine kills, 16 assists, two digs and an ace. Fitzpatrick added eight kills, 10 digs, an ace and a block, while Goff had five aces, six kills and 18 digs.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Graham (seven digs, two kills, two assists, one ace), Simmons (three aces, 13 digs) and Goode (two kills, one block).
GNTC (6-15) was scheduled to play at Hiwassee on Tuesday before closing out the season at home in Rossville next Monday against Cleveland State.