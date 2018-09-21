The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats stumbled at home on Tuesday night with a three-set loss to the Reinhardt University junior varsity squad, but rebounded nicely on Thursday with a thrilling five-set victory over Covenant College’s JV team in a match played high atop Lookout Mountain.
The Lady Bobcats fell to Reinhardt, 25-9, 25-20 and 25-20.
Summer Fitzpatrick had eight kills and a block in the loss. Kayleigh Goff had six kills, one ace and one block. Jamese Miller finished with three kills. Mia Clark had 18 assists. Kaylin Graham added with five digs. Morgen Simmons had four digs and an ace, while Savannah Walker had two kills and a block.
Against Covenant, Walker had a huge night with 14 kills, six blocks and an ace in the 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 18-25, 15-6 win. Fitzpatrick was equally as effective with 11 kills, eight aces and a pair of blocks. Goff had seven kills, four digs, an ace and a block. Miller finished with five kills and two blocks, while Clark had three kills, two blocks, one ace and 29 total assists.
Also helping out was Simmons (seven digs), Graham (two aces, two digs) and Gracie Goode (one dig, one block).
Georgia Northwestern (3-9) will be at home at the Rossville Athletic Center on Saturday. They will face Welch College at 11 a.m. before taking on Toccoa Falls College at 3 p.m. in the annual Rumble in Rossville tri-match. It will also be Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day at the R.A.C.