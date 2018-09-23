The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats lost both ends of the Rumble in Rossville tri-match on Saturday.
The Lady Bobcats lost in four sets to Welch College, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16 and 27-25, before a straight-sets loss to Toccoa Falls College, 25-11, 25-15 and 25-15.
Savannah Walker had 12 total kills, six blocks and five digs. Summer Fitzpatrick also had 12 digs to go with five aces, four digs and two blocks. Mia Clark dished out 23 assists. She also had six digs, three kills and three blocks. Gracie Goode had five total kills, two digs and one block, while Jamese Miller had six aces, eight digs, three kills and one block.
Morgen Simmons led the way with 12 digs. Kaylin Graham had four aces and four digs, while Destiny Willbanks had two kills against Welch.
Georgia Northwestern will be on the road Tuesday night in Powell, Tenn. to face The Crown College. They will be back at home at the Rossville Athletic Center on Oct. 1 for a 6:30 p.m. match against Bryan College’s junior varsity squad.