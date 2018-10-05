Georgia Northwestern’s Lady Bobcats were back at the Rossville Athletic Center on Friday as they welcomed Andrew (Ga,) College and Chattanooga State Community College in the annual Pink Game for breast cancer awareness.
As they did last year, the Lady Bobcats picked up the win against Andrew, 25-16, 17-25, 25-12 and 25-18. Savannah Walker had nine kills, four blocks and two aces. Summer Fitzpatrick had nine kills and one ace. Jamese Miller had eight kills and a block, while Kayleigh Goff had three kills, two aces and 20 assists.
Mia Clark had five kills, three aces, three blocks, three assists and two digs. Morgen Simmons finished with two aces. Kaylin Graham had a dig and an assist while Gracie Goode chipped in with a block.
In the nightcap, the Lady Bobcats fell to Chattanooga State, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17, their second loss to the first-year Lady Tigers this season.
Fitzpatrick paced the offense with five kills to go with three aces and two digs. Walker had three kills and a block. Goode had three kills and two blocks, while Goff had three kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace.
Clark had 11 assists, four digs, a kill and a block. Simmons had two digs and an ace, while Miller had two digs and a kill. Graham rounded out the stat sheet with one dig.
GNTC (5-13) will be back at home on Monday to take on the Covenant College JV team, looking to sweep the season series from the Lady Scots.