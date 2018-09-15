Saturday was a tough day on the court for the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats who made the drive east to Toccoa, Ga. and returned home with a pair of straight-sets losses.
In the opener, the Lady Bobcats fell to Pensacola Christian College out of Florida, 25-20, 25-11 and 25-14.
Savannah Walker had two kills and six blocks. Summer Fitzpatrick had two kills, three blocks and four digs. Mia Clark recorded five assists to go with two digs and a kill and Jamese Miller had two blocks, two digs and one kill.
Kayleigh Goff had four digs to go with an ace, a kill, a block and an assist. Morgen Simmons added four digs. Kaylin Graham had an assist, an ace and a dig, while Gracie Goode picked up one kill.
In the final match of the afternoon, Georgia Northwestern lost to Toccoa Falls College, 25-11, 25-22 and 25-12.
Fitzpatrick had eight kills, three digs and two blocks in the loss. Walker finished with three kills and four blocks. Graham had four digs and an ace, while Clark racked up 14 assists and five digs to go with a kill and a block.
Goff had six digs, three kills and an assist. Simmons recorded six digs and an ace. Miller had a kill and an assist, while Goode blocked one shot.
Georgia Northwestern (2-8) will be at home at the Rossville Athletic Center on Tuesday to face the Reinhardt University junior varsity squad. The match will begin at 6:30 p.m.