The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats made the drive to Waleska, Georgia on Tuesday and returned home sporting a straight-sets loss to the Reinhardt University junior varsity Lady Eagles.
Reinhardt won the first set in a close 25-23 decision. However, the Lady Eagles would take control from there, winning 25-9 and 25-19 in the final two sets.
Savannah Walker had five kills, five blocks and an ace for the Lady Bobcats, followed by Summer Fitzpatrick with five kills, four digs and an ace. Kayleigh Goff had two kills and a block, while assisting on five other points and Mia Clark had eight assists to go with three digs, two kills and two blocks.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Morgen Simmons (six digs, one ace), Jamese Miller (two digs, one kill), Destiny Willbanks (two digs, one kill) and Kaylin Graham (two digs).
Georgia Northwestern (1-3) will finally play its home opener on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Hiwassee College at the Rossville Athletic Center.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. GNTC staff, students and kids 12 and under are free.