The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats delivered one of their most complete victories of the season on Monday night as they swept past Covenant College's junior varsity team in a three-set victory at the Rossville Athletic Center.
The Lady Bobcats won the first set, 25-21, before a 25-9 victory in the second set. They finished off the match with a 25-20 victory in the third set.
It was another balanced night for GNTC. Savannah Walker had six kills, three blocks and two aces. Mia Clark had six kills, six assists, an ace, a block and a dig. Summer Fitzpatrick had four kills, two digs, an ace and a block. Kayleigh Goff had three kills to go with seven assists, and ace, a block and a dig, while former Lady Wolverine Gracie Goode thrilled the Dade County contingent in the gym with two kills and two blocks.
Also contributing for the Lady Bobcats were Jamese Miller (two kills, one block, one dig), Morgen Simmons (four aces, three digs), Kaylin Graham (one dig, one assist) and Destiny Willbanks (one kill).
The Lady Bobcats (6-13) will travel to Judson College in Marion, Ala. on Saturday for a tri-match that will also include Coastal Alabama Community College. The matches will begin at 12 p.m. Central time.