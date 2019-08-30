The Ringgold Lady Tigers were flying high after taking the first set against visiting Heritage on Thursday night. However, the Lady Generals would right the ship to take the next three sets and claim the best-of-five match against their county rivals, 23-25, 25-10, 25-10 and 25-13, inside David Moss Gymnasium.
Both teams had numerous errors in the opening set as neither team gained a lead of more than three points. But, with the score tied at 22, the Lady Tigers took advantage of a Heritage error and then got back-to-back kills from Sydney Pittman to finish off the win.
However, Heritage would come out of the break fired up. They jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the early stages of the second set. Ringgold would briefly cut the deficit to four points at 10-6, but Heritage would not allow the home team to get any closer as they scored 15 of the last 19 points. Two aces by Kayla Varnon closed out the set and tied the match, 1-1.
Heritage got out to a 7-2 lead in the third set when everything began to go to the way of the Lady Generals. All of their hits seemingly found holes on the Ringgold side of the court, serves that hit the top of the net were dropping in for aces and Trinity Ha got hot from the service line as she served up nine consecutive points to help put away the third set.
By the time the fourth set began, all the momentum was firmly on the side of Heritage and there was virtually nothing Ringgold to do about it. The Lady Generals continue to roll in the fourth as Morgan Trotter came off the bench with three big kills to help put an end to the match.
Varnon finished with nine kills and five aces. Ha had 13 digs and six aces, while Allison Kerley had five kills and five blocks. Avery Phillips finished with seven kills, 10 digs, two aces and 17 assists, while Lauren Francis had a monster night with 10 kills, eight assists, five aces, five digs and three blocks.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage (10-3) will participate in the Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga on Friday and Saturday, while Ringgold (11-8) will not play again until Thursday when they host Calhoun and LaFayette.