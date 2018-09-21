The Heritage Lady Generals picked up two non-region victories on Thursday as they swept Chattooga and Pepperell during a tri-match in Summerville.
Heritage beat the Lady Indians, 25-11 and 25-23 behind 10 kills and a block from Morgan Trotter and five kills and a block from Kallie Carter. Kali Brown had five kills, five digs and an ace, while Lauren Frances had three aces and assisted on 25 shots.
Against the Lady Dragons, Heritage rolled by scores of 25-14 and 25-14. Brown had five kills, five digs and two aces. Kayla Varnon had three kills and Trinity Ha finished with four digs and two aces.
Heritage (24-7) will look to go 3-1 in Area 6-AAAA play on Tuesday when they travel to Southeast Whitfield.