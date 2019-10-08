The Heritage Lady Generals prepped for Thursday's region tournament opener with a straight-sets road victory at Sonoraville on Tuesday evening.
Heritage swept the Lady Phoenix by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-9, as Kallie Carter had seven kills and seven blocks in the victory. Lauren Francis finished with five kills, five blocks and four aces, while Avery Phillips had one kill, two aces and 14 assists.
Heritage (26-13) is the No. 4 seed for the 6-AAAA tournament. They will open play at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at No. 3 seed Ridgeland. The remainder of the double-elimination tournament will be played Saturday at Heritage High School.