The Heritage Lady Generals traveled to Chattanooga on Thursday, but lost a best-of-five match at Silverdale Baptist as the Lady Seahawks prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-13.
Morgan Trotter had a dozen kills and three blocks for Heritage. Kali Brown collected seven kills and 12 digs. Kallie Carter had seven kills and three blocks. Lauren Francis picked up 35 assists and seven aces, while Anna Wilks had 13 digs, two aces and two kills.
Heritage (25-8) will get back to Area 6-AAAA play on Tuesday as they head to Pickens for a tri-match that will also involve Gilmer.