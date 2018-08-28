The Heritage Lady Generals split a pair of tough matches at home on Tuesday, getting a victory over defending Class 2A state champion Coosa, but enduring a three-set loss to Chattanooga-area stalwart East Hamilton.
Heritage swept Coosa, 25-21, 27-25, behind six kills from Morgan Trotter and four from Kallie Carter. Anna Wilks had 10 digs and two assists in the victory.
In the nightcap, the Lady Generals won the first set, 25-15. However, the Lady Canes came storming back to win 25-23 in the second set before a 15-11 victory in the third-set tiebreaker.
Carter had five kills and two blocks in the loss, while Wilks picked up 11 digs to go with two kills and an ace.
Heritage (13-3) will play host to Chattanooga Central at 6 p.m. on Thursday.