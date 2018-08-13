VOLLEYBALL: Heritage spikers focusing on self

Heritage High School opened just over a decade ago and it didn’t take long for the school’s volleyball program to start establishing itself as one of the top programs in the area.
It’s a trend that has continued in recent years, including 2017 when the Navy-and-Red ended up as Area 6-AAAA runners-up and earned a state playoff victory over Jefferson to make it into the Round of 16.
Now the challenge for the 2018 squad and head coach Kari Cooper is to find a way keep the momentum going, despite a significant overhaul on the roster.
“We lost six seniors and we only have three players coming back on our roster who were starters at the beginning of last season,” Cooper explained. “Now we did have some kids move up and play with us throughout the remainder of (last) season, but there is a lot of turnover, so it’s a matter of trying to establish new chemistry within those players.”
Cooper will have new faces at several positions and she said that the majority of the preseason was spent focusing on the fundamentals.
“You have to factor in a new setter, new hitters and everything like that,” she continued. “We’ve been trying to getting the basics done so we can work together as a group and try to figure out what our offense and defense is going to look like.”
However, Cooper said she is getting really good vibes from what she has seen thus far.
“The strength of this particular team right now is that there is a very good energy,” she added. “We have a lot of players who bring that energy and that translates onto the court. It also helps us whenever we’re doing drills or (playing) in games.”
There are three seniors returning from last year’s 29-win team. Macie Stephens recorded 72 kills and 32 aces last year to go with 43 total blocks and a serving percentage of over 91 to earn Catoosa-Walker Dream Team honorable mention status. Outside hitter Kali Brown, second team All-Area 6-AAAA a year ago, was a first team Dream Team pick after racking up 236 kills, 195 digs and 40 aces. The final senior, back row defensive specialist Madelyn Thompson, is also back after collecting 141 digs and 45 aces in 2017.
“I think they lead mostly just by their presence on the court and how they approach drills,” Cooper said of her senior trio. “They’ll do what is asked of them. They’ll pay attention while we were talking about things and that will show out on the court.”
There will also be three juniors on this year’s roster. Outside hitter Morgan Trotter came on strong after a postseason call-up and had 25 kills and 19 total blocks in just 22 sets. Kayla Varnon is a solid utility-type player that can help out at multiple positions, while another defensive specialist, Trinity Ha, will make the jump to varsity after a good JV season a year ago.
In keeping with the theme, the roster will be filled out by three sophomores. Dream Team honorable mention pick Kallie Carter (36 kills, 18 blocks in 2017) will be back at middle blocker. Avery Phillips will take over as the team’s primary sitter and Anna Wilkes will bolster the back row with her defensive skills.
Cadi Guest will return to the bench in an assistant coach’s role, while the newcomer on the staff is Lacey Brown, who will coach this year’s JV team.
Cooper said that the key for this season was for her team to simply focus on themselves and to get better within themselves.
“Volleyball continues to grow in this region, which is a great thing for the sport,” Cooper began. “But we can’t get wrapped up in what other teams are doing and what other teams have. We just have to focus on what we can do best for our team, both with technique and strategy, and really teach these girls the game of volleyball.”