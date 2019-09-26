The Heritage Lady Generals welcomed Christian Heritage of Dalton to Boynton for a non-region, best-of-three match on Thursday and the Navy-and-Red would breeze to the victory, 25-12, 25-17 and 25-10.
Kallie Carter had nine kills and two blocks in the victory. Morgan Trotter had 10 kills, four digs and an ace. Abbey Blevins finished with six kills and Avery Phillips had one ace to go with 30 assists.
Heritage (24-10) will look to go 5-1 in region play on Tuesday as Pickens and LaFayette come to Heritage for Senior Night, starting at 5 p.m.