The Heritage Lady Generals turned in a solid effort at home on Tuesday as they raised the curtain on the 2018 volleyball season with a pair of victories against non-region opponents.
Heritage opened with a 25-16, 25-16 win over Murray County behind seven kills from Morgan Trotter and six kills from Kali Brown, who also added seven digs. Avery Phillips collected 17 assists in her debut as the club's new setter. She also picked up six digs, two kills and a pair of aces.
In the nightcap, the Navy-and-Red rolled past East Ridge (Tenn.), winning both sets 25-10.
Phillips dished out 10 assists and collected four aces, while Madelyn Thompson served up 11 aces and finished with four digs.
Heritage (2-0) will join Ringgold for a tri-match at Sonoraville on Thursday before taking part in the LFO Invitational on Saturday.