The Heritage volleyball team traveled south to Summerville on Thursday and returned to Boynton with a pair of straight-set victories over Model and host Chattooga.
In the opener against Model, Morgan Trotter had a dozen kills and Trinity Ha had 14 digs in a 25-13, 25-22 victory. Lauren Francis had four kills, five aces and 13 assists in the win.
The Lady Generals polished off the evening by beating the Lady Indians by identical 25-9 scores. Francis had three kills, five aces and six assists, while Kallie Carter finished with six kills.
Heritage (2-0) will not take the court again until Aug. 17 when they travel to Coosa for a varsity high school tournament.