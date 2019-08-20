The Heritage Lady Generals finally played their home opener on Tuesday night and took care of the Golden Eagles of Chattanooga’s Grace Baptist Academy in a best-of-five match, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-18.
Morgan Trotter had 11 kills in the victory. Trinity Ha had 12 digs and a pair of aces, while Kallie Carter finished with eight kills.
Heritage (6-2) will head to Chatsworth on Thursday for a 5 p.m. tri-match involving Southeast Whitfield and the host Lady Mountaineers of North Murray. The Southeast match will not count in the region standings.