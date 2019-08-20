Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals finally played their home opener on Tuesday night and took care of the Golden Eagles of Chattanooga’s Grace Baptist Academy in a best-of-five match, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-18.

Morgan Trotter had 11 kills in the victory. Trinity Ha had 12 digs and a pair of aces, while Kallie Carter finished with eight kills.

Heritage (6-2) will head to Chatsworth on Thursday for a 5 p.m. tri-match involving Southeast Whitfield and the host Lady Mountaineers of North Murray. The Southeast match will not count in the region standings.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.