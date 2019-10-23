A big theme of high school sports is opportunity and how to make the most of it once it's in front of you.
The Heritage Lady Generals had opportunity fall into their lap this past Saturday and they made sure it wasn't wasted.
Getting to host a second-round game after fourth-seeded Luella upset top-seeded Upson Lee in the opening round, third-seeded Heritage wasted little time in dispatching the Lady Lions from Henry County, 25-9, 25-12 and 25-20, on Wednesday night.
With the victory, Heritage advances to the Class 4A Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 and for just the second time in the program's history.
Head coach Kari Cooper said getting play at home gave her team an extra boost of confidence.
"Just not having to deal with all the travel, getting to play on a court that we're familiar with and with the crowd we had here cheering us on, it just made us want to go out there and play our best," she explained.
Bolstered by a loud and rowdy student section, Heritage controlled the opening set from the get-go. Getting solid play up front, excellent defense and standout serving, the Lady Generals built up a 16-6 lead. Two big kills by Morgan Trotter down the stretch would help to give the home team an early 1-0 advantage.
Heritage kept up the pressure in the second set as the Lady Lions simply looked overwhelmed and outgunned at times. The Navy-and-Red would quickly build a 14-5 lead before going on to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Generals jumped out 8-4 in the third set. However, Luella finally began to show some fight as they scored six straight points to briefly take the lead, 10-8.
But the Lady Lions would go long on their next serve and Anna Wilks immediately answered with a pair of aces for Heritage, while a kill by Lauren Francis regained the lead for the home team. They would eventually extend their run to 10-1 to go in front 18-11.
Luella would claw their way back to within three points of the lead at 23-20, but Kayla Varnon would get a kill off a Luella block attempt and Wilks would deliver one final unreturnable serve to punch Heritage's ticket to the state quarterfinals.
"We didn't quite do our jobs on serve-receive like we should have in the third set," Cooper said. "We took it a little easy, but once we made some adjustments, we were able to go on and get the win."
Trotter had 11 kills and three blocks. Kallie Carter finished with nine kills and three blocks, while Varnon had six kills, three aces and two digs. Wilks finished with six aces and four digs and Francis had five kills, five digs and 14 total assists.
No. 10-ranked Heritage (31-14) will play in Roswell on Saturday against Region 7 champion and No. 2-ranked Blessed Trinity (35-9).
"I just want them to go and play their best and be confident," Cooper added of the upcoming match against the Lady Titans. "They have to know that as long as we play our best and play our volleyball, that's all we can really do. If we do that, I think (our team) will be surprised at some good outcomes that can happen."
Region 6 will have two teams in the Elite Eight as No. 9-ranked LaFayette cruised past Eastside in their second round match on Wednesday. Northwest Whitfield, the region runner-up, saw their season come to a close with a 3-1 loss to Region 4 champion and No. 7-ranked Woodward Academy.