The Heritage Lady Generals swept both Pickens and Gilmer Tuesday night in Jasper. The two victories, combined with LaFayette's loss to Northwest Whitfield, gives Heritage the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Area 6-AAAA tournament.
Heritage defeated Pickens, 25-11 and 25-12, and handled Gilmer, 25-18 and 25-12.
Morgan Trotter had seven kills and Kali Brown had six kills in the win over Pickens. Anna Wilks finished with nine digs and Trinity Ha had four digs in five aces. Against Gilmer, Kayla Varnon finished with seven kills. Kallie Carter had four kills and two blocks, while Lauren Frances dished out 23 assists.
Heritage (27-8, 5-1) will host LFO for Senior Night on Thursday in its final regular season match before the start of the area tournament on Oct. 11.